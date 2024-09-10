Russian air defense intercepts, eliminates 144 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 144 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over nine Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, during the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terror attack on targets in Russia with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems on duty have eliminated and intercepted 144 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs: 72 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 20 - over the Moscow Region, 14 - over the Kursk Region, 13 - over the Tula Region, eight - over the Belgorod Region, seven - over the Kaluga Region, five - over the Voronezh Region, four - over the Lipetsk Region and one over the Oryol Region," the military agency said in a statement.

According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there have been no casualties or damage in the region as a result of the massive attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Voronezh Region head Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary data, no damage or casualties have been recorded in the region.