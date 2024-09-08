Potential catastrophe at Kursk NPP to affect entire Europe — Russian officer

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Aftermath of a potential disaster at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant resulting from Ukraine’s attacks may affect Europe, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, has warned.

"Europe, which is our closest neighbor, is taking cues from America. Today, they are playing with a nuclear power plant, which is located in Russia’s territory, in the Kursk Region. But whereas American is seeking to play some sort of games with Russia by hitting the nuclear power in the city of Kurchatov, Europe must understand that should any catastrophe occur at this facility, this catastrophe will affect European countries. You will be involved in this," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He said that he doesn’t understand "why Europe as yielded to America’s globalist interests and is doing everything it can to let America stage a catastrophe that would affect not only Russia and Ukraine, but also entire Europe.".