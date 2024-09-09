Russia works for preventing major war in Middle East — Lavrov

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. The Middle East is on the verge of a major regional war and Russia is working with all sides for preventing it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a session of the Strategic Dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC).

"The inability of the world community to stop the hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the mass deaths of its residents has led to a sharp deterioration of the military and political situation in the entire region - from the border of Lebanon and Israel to the Red Sea," Lavrov said. "At the same time, the confrontation between Israel and Lebanon has reached a new dangerous level. The Middle East is once again on the threshold of a major regional war. It is our common responsibility not to let it happen."

"We are working with all sides to normalize the situation," Lavrov said.