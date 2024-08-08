UN to learn more about Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region — secretary-general's office

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. The United Nations is going to get more detailed information about the attack of Ukraine’s army on the Kursk Region and those who are behind it, Farhan Haq, the UN secretary-general’s deputy spokesperson, has told a news briefing.

"We would like to get more information about exactly who was behind this violence. But certainly, we're, we want all concerned there to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians. Until then we're also going to try to get more information about exactly what's transpiring," Haq said in reply to a question.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared in region. As a result of artillery bombardments and UAV attacks at least five residents of the Kursk Region were killed, and more than 30 people, including 9 children were injured; 34 injured people, including 5 children, are being treated in hospitals. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region.

The Defense Ministry has said that over the past 24 hours, the battle group North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented the Ukrainian forces’ advance and attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region. Kiev has lost 660 troops and 82 armored vehicles since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region.