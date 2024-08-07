Israeli army carried out airstrikes on dozens of targets in Gaza overnight

TEL AVIV, August 7. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has hit dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

According to the army’s press service, among the targets were military facilities, including a facility from which Israeli troops were fired upon.

In the central part of the enclave, ground forces, backed by air support, killed several Palestinian radicals.

Spot raids continue in the area of Rafah in the southern part of Gaza. Several radicals were eliminated there over the past 24 hours, as well as infrastructure facilities were destroyed, the army said in the news release.