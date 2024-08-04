Ukraine plans to evacuate nearly 750 children from Kiev-controlled part of DPR

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities plan to evacuate around 750 children and their families from more than ten settlements in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to what they call safer places, Vadim Filashkin, head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, said.

"As many as 744 children and their families will be evacuated from four communities to safer places in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Filashkin, residents of the town of Novgorodovka and several villages around it, as well as of the villages Poltavka and Ostrovskoye will be subject to mandatory evacuation.

The Ukrainian authorities are evacuating people from settlements in the Kiev-controlled territories due to "security consideration." Thus, in late June they began forced evacuation from Toretsk in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR. Apart from that, residents are being evacuated from settlements in the Kharkov Region and Sumy Region areas bordering Russia.