Israeli strike on Al Bureij refugee camp kills woman, child

DUBAI, August 3. /TASS/. A woman and her child were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry, 39,445 people have been killed in Gaza in Israel’s military operations since October 7, 2023, while another 91,073 have suffered injuries.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.