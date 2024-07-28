Malaysia sends application to Russia to join BRICS — PM

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Malaysia has sent an application for BRICS membership to Russia, which is currently holding BRICS presidency, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

"Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the (BRICS) organization to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner," the BERNAMA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Anwar Ibrahim met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the Malaysian prime minister, the conversation focused on Malaysia’s application to join BRICS, which, in his words, will have a considerable potential for both sides.

Anwar and Lavrov also discussed "the current situation in Palestine, with Malaysia emphasizing the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire and rapid humanitarian aid in Gaza, as well as Palestine’s acceptance as a full member of the United Nations," the agency said. "Regarding Ukraine, Anwar also called for dialogue and discussion as the means to resolve the conflict."

Lavrov promised that as the BRICS president Russia will help Malaysia promote its interest to the partnership with the association.