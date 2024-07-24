FBI finds no evidence that Trump shooter had accomplices

WASHINGTON, July 24. /TASS/. The FBI has not yet found evidence that the shooter who attempted to assassinate formed US President Donald Trump had any accomplices, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Speaking at the hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee, the FBI director said the bureau has not found any accomplices "at this time," but noted the investigation is ongoing.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents. The FBI confirmed that this incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.