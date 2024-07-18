Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. Hungary believes that the intensity of the conflict in Ukraine will escalate radically in the near future, since both parties of the conflict intend to continue hostilities, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a letter sent to the President of the European Council Charles Michel following the results of his peacekeeping mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing and Washington from July 2 to 11.

"It is a general observation that the intensity of the military conflict will radically escalate in the near future. I personally witnessed that the warring parties are determined to involve themselves deeper into the conflict, and neither of them would like to make initiatives for a ceasefire or peace negotiations. Therefore, we can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," Orban said in his address to Brussels, which was published on the website of the Hungarian government.