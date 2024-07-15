Attempt on Trump's life reveals that US lost role of a beacon in world politics — expert

SHANGHAI, July 15. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump highlights hard-to-cure social and political divisions in the US and the fact that Washington has lost its role as a beacon in world politics, Wang Wen, Executive Dean and Professor of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies (RDCY), Renmin University of China, told TASS.

"The assassination attempt on Trump boosted his ratings in the short term and there are signs that no efforts are longer required for the victory, but the election is still more than three months away. The 2024 election is the most uncertain election in US history. Similar acts can repeat even if security measures are strengthened for Trump, and it is possible that unimaginable extreme events will occur before the beginning of November 2024 that will affect the course of the elections. This is an important sign of the weakness and polarization of American politics," the expert believes.

In his opinion, the assassination attempt on Trump also exposed "intractable social and political divisions in the United States."

"Fears of an American civil war have permeated American public opinion, leading to a complete collapse of the US role as a beacon in global politics. For the world, it is like watching a play in anticipation of the next wave of drama surrounding the American elections, as well as the absurdity and chaos of American politics," said Wang Wen.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.