Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Audio forensics suggest that shots from at least three weapons were fired at ex-US President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, CNN reports, citing experts.

According to Catalin Grigoras and Cole Whitecotton from the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado in Denver, "the first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A, the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B, and the final 'acoustic impulse' was emitted by a possible weapon C," the media outlet notes.

Forensics expert Robert Maher, in turn, suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium."

An attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president.