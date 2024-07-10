Four children killed in Israeli bombing of refugee camp in Gaza

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. Four children were killed when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the report, around 10 people were wounded.

The television channel also said that Israel’s artillery had been shelling Nuseirat, Bureij and Al-Mughraqa refugee camps.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.