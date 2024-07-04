SCO opposes legalization of drugs, their non-medical use

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) oppose the legalization of narcotic substances for non-medical purposes, the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State, signed in the Kazakh capital, says.

"Member states will promote joint initiatives to preserve the current international legal system of drug control and the inadmissibility of legalizing the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for non-medical purposes," the document published on the Kremlin's website reads.

The declaration notes that the SCO countries "are in favor of further deepening practical cooperation in combating drug trafficking, including in suppressing crimes involving the use of information and communication technologies and the spread of new psychoactive substances."

The signatory countries believe that "the approval of the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2024-2029 and the Action Program for its implementation will contribute greatly to combating the global drug threat and building a drug-free society. They also advocated the regular holding of the Spider Web anti-drug operation and the Foundation for a Drug Free World.