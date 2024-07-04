SCO countries to cooperate in fighting terrorism, separatism, extremism

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will jointly combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, according to an agreement that the leaders signed at a summit in Astana.

According to a TASS reporter, the documents that were signed included the "Decision to Approve the Program of Cooperation of SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for the period from 2025-2027."

They also approved an anti-narcotics strategy, an action plan for the economic development of the organization, a strategy for the development of energy cooperation, a decision about the SCO Investors Association and some other documents.

Additionally, the heads of state approved a draft SCO development strategy for a period until 2035, an agreement on cooperation in the field of environmental protection, a decision on the organization's secretary general and a plan of collaboration in ensuring international information security.