SCO member states reach agreement to reform organization, chief says

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have reached a number of agreements to improve and reform the regional organization, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming announced as he said that he cannot disclose the details for now.

"The SCO member countries have reached several important agreements on the issue and are promoting relevant work according to a plan. As the work is ongoing, all the details cannot be revealed," Kazakh news agency Kazinform quoted Ming as saying.

The SCO chief expressed his confidence that "the joint efforts of the member states will result in a promising and constructive plan for the modernization and reform of the SCO." SCO member countries consider improving the activities of the organization "as one of the key tasks and are making every effort to promote it," Zhang said.

The SCO summit opens in the Kazakh capital on Thursday. The organization now has 10 members, including Belarus which will be admitted at the summit, two observer states and 14 dialogue partners.