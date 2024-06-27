Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli UAV attack in eastern Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 27. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle of the Israeli Air Force hit a motorcycle driven by a member of armed groups of the Shiite militia Hezbollah. The attack killed field commander Ahmed Alauddin, who was on the way to the Lebanese border region from the village of Sohmor, the Lebanon 24 news portal has reported. He was in charge of defense in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.

On June 17, a pickup truck belonging to Hezbollah fighters was fired upon near Tyre. Shiite militia field commander Mohammed Ahmed Ayoub, who was planning drone attacks against military targets in Israel, was killed.

On June 11, Hezbollah announced the assassination of its military leader Taleb Sami Abdullah in southern Lebanon following an Israeli F-35 fighter jet’s missile strike. In response, Shiite militias fired over 150 rockets and missiles into Israeli territory.