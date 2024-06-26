Death toll in Kenyan protests reaches 23

NAIROBI, June 26. /TASS/. The number of people killed during protests on June 25 in Nairobi now stands at 23, Reuters reported citing the Kenya Medical Association (KMA).

More than 30 people were reported injured. They are currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Earlier, 13 people were reported dead and at least 50 injured.

The protests against higher taxes in Kenya started on June 18 and spread across the country. Rallies continue to take place in major cities: Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kilifi, Mombasa. The protesters claim that the tax hikes will harm the Kenyan economy and raise the cost of living for ordinary Kenyans, who already have trouble making ends meet.

People chanting slogans demanding the resignation of President William Ruto began arriving in the business district of the city in the early morning. This area of the capital is home to administrative institutions, including the parliament, which the protesters broke into, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

According to Kenyan media reports, police used tear gas and rubber bullets, as well as live ammunition to disperse the protesters.