Israeli strike on residential building in Gaza leaves three dead

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. At least three Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces delivered a strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera television reported.

An unspecified number of people were wounded as a result of the attack.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.