Over 15,740 children killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023

BEIRUT, June 17. /TASS/. More than 15,740 children have died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023, the press service of the enclave’s government said.

Thus, according to the Gaza authorities, at least 15,747 children, 10,406 women, 498 medics, and 151 journalists have died in the enclave over this period.

The Gaza health ministry said earlier that the overall death toll among Palestinians has climbed up to 37,347, with 85,372 more people being wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.