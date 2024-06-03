Rescuers recover bodies of 50 dead civilians after Israeli army operation in Jabalia — TV

DUBAI, June 3. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the bodies of 50 dead Palestinians in the Jabalia refugee camp, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

The bodies were found a few days after Israeli forces ended a three-week operation in the area, the TV channel said. According to it, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed and 82,627 wounded in the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.