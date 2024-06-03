Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills four civilians — news agency

DUBAI, June 3. /TASS/. At least four people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

According to it, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of attacks on residential buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Palestinian enclave. As a result, at least four people were killed and several others were injured. The news agency pointed out that most of the dead and injured are women and children.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.