UAE, China interested in expanding cooperation within BRICS

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China will expand cooperation within BRICS, according to the joint statement released after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s state visit to China.

"The two sides confirmed their determination and willingness to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the BRICS Group in order to achieve the common goals and aspirations of the organization," the document posted by the WAM news agency reads.

On May 30, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The two leaders discussed ways of expanding comprehensive strategic cooperation.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Now it has ten members after six new countries, including Argentina, were invited to join the association in August 2023, but Argentina refused from joining BRICS in late December, while the other five nations, namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, became full-fledged members of BRICS from January 1, 2024.