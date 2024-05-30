Top Hungarian diplomat lambasts idea of Ukraine using Western weapons to attack Russia

BUDAPEST, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's use of Western weapons to attack Russian territory will lead to retaliatory strikes, so it is a crazy idea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"I think the use of Western weapons by the Ukrainians to strike deep inside Russia is a crazy idea because, as we have seen so far, the Russians will hit back and they have no lack of ammunition," the foreign minister said at a meeting with Hungarian reporters in Brussels following a EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"And what will be the result? More deaths, many more deaths," Szijjarto pointed out.

At the same time, he emphasized that most Western states do not want to hear these arguments and intend to discuss ideas that Hungary considers crazy at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague on May 30-31. "It is obvious that the European colleagues on Monday [at the Brussels meeting] already showed great interest in sinking even deeper into the abyss of military psychosis, and I think that the presence of the Americans and the British [at the Prague meeting] will aggravate their hysterical state," the top Hungarian diplomat said.

"The current meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers Council will be held in a more pro-war atmosphere than ever before, and it will support crazier ideas than ever before," Szijjarto added. In his opinion, "bellicose sentiments will reach their peak in Prague, and this will create an extremely dangerous situation."