BRATISLAVA, May 28. /TASS/. The health condition of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an assassination attempt on May 15, is gradually improving, the republic's government press service reported.

"The health condition of the prime minister is gradually improving. We believe that the prognosis will continue to get better every day," the media report said.

Slovak media informed earlier that Fico underwent a medical examination on Monday. According to its results, the consilium of attending doctors concluded that the prime minister's health was gradually improving.

An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. Juraj Cintula, 71, has been charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.

Robert Fico served as Slovak prime minister in 2006-10 and 2012-18, becoming PM again on October 25, 2023. The politician has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.