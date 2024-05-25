Iran’s acting foreign minister says first phone conversation held with Lavrov

DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the death of Foreign Minister of the Islamic republic Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Following diplomatic meetings and contacts the Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov has called me," Bagheri Kani wrote on his page on X social media.

He also has said that the way of multilateralism is a strategic choice of Tehran and Moscow.

"The way of multilateralism is a strategic choice of Iran and Russia for the purpose of forming a fair world, in which each participant may play a role fitting its capacities," the Iranian diplomat wrote.