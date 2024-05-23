Ukraine to face overwhelming defeat unless diplomatic solution found — Hersh

NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine will end with Kiev’s overwhelming defeat, unless it is settled diplomatically, US journalist Seymour Hersh said.

"America, in the years Biden has been in office, has spent $175 billion to fight a war that cannot and will not be won. It will only be resolved by diplomacy—if rationality prevails in Kiev and Washington—or else by the overwhelming defeat of the understaffed, undertrained, and poorly equipped Ukrainian army," he said on his Substack blog.

The journalist noted that he is aware that, in the past few weeks, several Ukrainian brigades told their command that "they will no longer participate in what would be a suicidal offensive against a better trained and better equipped Russian force."

An unnamed US Administration representative told Hersh that the advance of Russian troops indicates that, should negotiations begin now, Moscow will make sure it will carry talk from a position of strength.