Israeli troops continue raids in West Bank — TV

DUBAI, April 20. /TASS/. Israeli troops continue raiding Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem for a second day in a row, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli security forces have killed at least five people, including a 16-year-old, over the past 24 hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.