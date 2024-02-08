Elon Musk slams ‘insane’ volumes of US aid to Ukraine

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk criticized the Senate’s bill that allocates more funds for aid to Ukraine than for protection of US borders from illegal immigrants.

"It is insane to keep sending so much money to Ukraine with no accountability and no end game," he wrote on the X social network.

The comment was posted as a response to ex-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s tweet, accusing the US Senate of an attempt to allocate funds for Ukraine to the detriment of US border security.

"The first ‘border bill’ allocated 3x more money to protect Ukraine’s border than our own. Now that failed, so they’re trying to push the same funding bill for Ukraine to while allocating ZERO to protect our border - which reveals what the whole game was about the 1st time anyway," Ramaswamy wrote.

The package bill on aid to Israel and Ukraine, which contained no provisions related to tougher security measures on the southern border of the United States, passed the first procedural vote in the US Senate on February 8. The initiative implies allocation of over $95 billion of additional funding. Of those, $60.06 billion were proposed to spend on supporting Ukraine, $14.1 billion - to aid Israel.

A similar package worth over $118 billion, which also included a provision allocating $20.23 billion for security on the border with Mexico, failed the procedural vote on Wednesday.