Syria’s defense ministry reports casualties in Israeli missile attack on Homs

BEIRUT, February 7. /TASS/. The Syrian Defense Ministry reported civilian casualties as it confirmed media reports saying that Israeli missiles had attacked a number of locations in Syria’s Homs province, the defense agency said on its page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the post, several civilians have been killed or wounded in the Israeli aggression, with state-owned and private facilities being damaged.

The ministry did not specify the number of casualties though.

Earlier, the Syrian government newspaper Al Watan reported that the Israeli military had delivered strikes on central Syria.