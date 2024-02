BEIRUT, February 7. /TASS/. The Israeli military delivered strikes on central Syria, the Syrian government newspaper Al Watan reported.

According to it, several missiles fired by the Israelis were downed by the Arab republic’s air defense forces, while some projectiles fell on the city of Homs and nearby areas, causing damage and fires.

Information on consequences of the attacks is currently being specified.

Earlier, Sham FM reported blasts in Homs.