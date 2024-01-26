Putin to ask Investigative Committee to publicize details of Il-76 crash

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will instruct the Investigative Committee to make details of the crash of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Ilyushin-76 (IL-76) military transport plane as much public as possible, the president said in St. Petersburg at a meeting with students who are taking part in the special military operation.

"I am going to ask the Investigative Committee to publicize all the circumstances of this crime as much as possible so that people in Ukraine can also find out what really happened. Investigative bodies are working on each fact and are stepping up this amount," the president said.

Apart from that, Putin offered his condolences to the families and the loved ones of the crew of the IL-76, which was shot down by the Ukrainian military when transporting Ukrainian POWs to the exchange site.

"We only express regret for our pilots. I offer my sincere condolences to their families. They (pilots - TASS) informed us about this (the strike on the plane - TASS) at the very last second," he said.