Turkey’s ex-presidential candidate stepping down as opposition party leader

ANKARA, November 5 /TASS/. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the ex-presidential candidate, gave up the seat of the chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) - the main opposition party in Turkey, a source in CHP told TASS.

Kilicdaroglu served as the chairman for more than thirteen years. He failed to get the required support during the voting of party functionaries on Saturday night. Ozgur Ozel, the parliament member from the Manisa Province, became the new CHP leader.

CHP is the oldest political party in Turkey, founded by Mustafa Kemal Atat·rk, the first president and founder of the modern Turkish Republic.