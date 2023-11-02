Hamas says it destroyed 6 Israeli tanks, 2 armored vehicles in Gaza – report

CAIRO, November 2. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of the radical Palestinian group Hamas, has said it destroyed six Israeli tanks and two other armored vehicles in an attack near Gaza City, a spokesman for the brigades said.

"We carried out an attack in northwestern Gaza City in which six enemy tanks and two armored personnel carriers were destroyed," the spokesman was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera television.

He added that Hamas fighters "killed and wounded several [Israeli] soldiers" during the attack.