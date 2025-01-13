Over 20 hostages freed in Central African Republic with Russia’s help in 2024

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian military officers have freed more than 20 hostages from captivity in the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2024, Alexander Ivanov, the director of the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS), told TASS.

"In 2024, with the active participation of Russian military specialists, many hostage liberation operations took place. Here are some of them: the release from captivity of five employees of a non-profit organization (including a pregnant woman) near Damara; the rescue of 14 children who had been in slavery for more than eight years from the Lord's Resistance Army terrorist group of Joseph Kony; the release of a Chinese citizen - a mine worker near Dembia, kidnapped by the 3R terrorist group for ransom," the OUIS head said.

Commenting on this area of the union's activities, Ivanov noted that the agency's officers are actively involved in the rescue of hostages when the need arises. "Unfortunately, bandits sometimes resort to hostage-taking with subsequent ransom demands, and OUIS instructors cannot stand aside," he added.