China’s gas imports up 9.9% in 2024, oil imports down 1.9%

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. China’s purchases of gas from abroad increased by 9.9% in 2024 compared with 2023, while oil imports slipped by 1.9%, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In physical terms, China’s imports of gas and oil amounted to 131.69 mln tons and 553.41 mln tons in the reporting period, respectively. In value terms, gas supplies edged up by 1.2% to $65.16 bln, while oil deliveries lost 3.9% to $324.79 bln.

In December, China purchased 11.55 mln tons of gas (up by 7% month-on-month) and 47.84 mln tons of oil (down by 1.4%) from abroad, according to figures released. In value terms imports of gas and oil amounted to $5.9 bln (up by 11.3%) and $25.42 bln (down by 3.2%).

Russia is a leading exporter of energy resources to China. In 2023, China purchased 107 mln tons of oil from Russia (up by 24%) and 8 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 23%), while Russian pipeline gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline climbed 1.5-fold to record 22.7 bln cubic meters.