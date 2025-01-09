Russian stocks up as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Thursday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.03% to 2,841.61 points, while the RTS Index added 0.03% to 880.38 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 5.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 13.565 rubles.

As of 10:27 a.m. Moscow time (07:27 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.15% at 2,836 points, the RTS was down by 0.15% at 878.84 points, while the yuan exchange rate was up by 12.7 kopecks at 13.637 rubles.

On June 13, 2024 the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.