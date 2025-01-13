MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot carried over 73,000 passengers between Russia and Vietnam in 2024, the airline reported on its Telegram channel.

"In 2024, the airline operated 284 flights between Moscow and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and carried over 73 thousand passengers," the report said.

Earlier today, at a meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Vietnamese commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation in Hanoi, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted that there has been a steady increase in the tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam. In 2023, the tourist flow increased threefold, in 2024 the growth was almost 85% - up to 232,300 trips. According to the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, this growth is facilitated by the increase in the number of flights between the countries. Aeroflot resumed flights to Ho Chi Minh City on January 31, 2024, with a frequency of two flights per week. From February 16, their number increased to three times a week.