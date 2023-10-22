17 more trucks with humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip from Egypt via Rahaf crossing

CAIRO, October 22. /TASS/. A convoy of 17 trucks with humanitarian cargoes entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing point on the border with Egypt, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, three of the truck were sent by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

On Saturday, the first humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks crossed the border via the Rafah checkpoint. The trucks were unloaded on the Palestinian side of the border.

The Egyptian Al-Ghad television channel reported citing an official on the Palestinian side of the crossing point, the aid that was delivered on Saturday can meet "approximately three percent" of the enclave’s demand.

Last week, Egypt called on the world community, as well as regional and international organizations willing to send humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to deliver cargoes to Al Arish International Airport. According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, "Israeli bombardments hamper smooth operation of the checkpoint." Egypt called on Israel to cease fire.