Russian authorities doing everything to mitigate slide in oil prices — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The global economic situation is very tense due to a slide in oil prices, with Russian authorities doing everything for its mitigation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Of course, the situation in the global economy is very tense and full of negative expectations, in the expert environment, among market players. Our economic authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and they are doing and will be doing everything for mitigating this international economic storm for our economy," he said.

As of 10:08 a.m. Moscow time (7:08 a.m. GMT), the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery was down below $63 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 12, 2021, according to trading data.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the implementation of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. No new tariffs were announced for Russia.

Universal tariffs amounting to 10% came into force on April 5, while individual ones will enter force on April 9. Moreover, the US administration imposed customs tariffs in the amount of 25% on all imported cars starting April 3. Trump also declared a state of emergency in the country over the economic situation.