Finland contacts China, Russia on Balticconnector pipeline probe — Reuters

STOCKHOLM, October 20. /TASS/. Finland's foreign ministry contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to the Balticconnector pipeline in the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported.

Finland contacted the Russian foreign ministry "stating the seriousness of the matter" and that an investigation had been launched, the Finnish foreign ministry told the agency.

According to Reuters, the Finnish Foreign Ministry also contacted China "to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel." The Chinese container ship was in the vicinity of the Estonian-Finnish gas pipeline during the incident, which resulted in damage to the pipeline.

The operation of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was suspended due to a suspected leak. Finnish authorities said at a press conference on October 10 that the damage to the gas pipeline, discovered early on the morning of October 9, was likely the result of external interference. Detective Chief of the National Bureau of Investigation Timo Kilpelainen said that the damage site was located in Finland's economic zone, in the central part of the Gulf of Finland.