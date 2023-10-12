Israeli fighter jets deliver strike on five buildings used by HAMAS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) delivered strikes on five buildings in the Gaza Strip reportedly used by the HAMAS radical group, the IDF press service said in a statement posted on Telegram.

According to the statement, targets included the residence of a HAMAS Naval Commando operative, and a building where a brother of Yahya Sinwar, the movement's leader in Gaza, was presumably present.

Another strike targeted a Hamas monitoring situation room that traced IDF activity. Two HAMAS members were in the room at the time of the attack.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.