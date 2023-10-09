Up to 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip — TV

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. At least 50 Palestinians were killed following Israel's military strike on the Jabalia refugee camp located in the north of the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Monday.

According to Al Arabiya, the strike hit a densely populated neighborhood and one of the shells destroyed a residential home. The strike also left scores wounded, but their number will be specified later, the TV channel added.

The Foreign Ministry of Palestine reported earlier that up to 30 people were killed as a result of the Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp.

"Israeli military jets massacred the Jabalia refugee camp bombing a house in a densely populated neighborhood. There are more than 30 dead," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page (banned in Russia, belongs to Meta recognized as an extremist organization in Russia).

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched Operation Iron Swords in retaliation. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the call-up of IDF reservists and ordered that "a special security situation" be imposed nationwide. According to the latest data, some 500 Palestinians have been killed since this newest outbreak of violence, while over 2,700 sustained wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,200 have been wounded.