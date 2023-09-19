Serbia supports territorial integrity of countries — Vucic about Karabakh

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Serbia supports territorial integrity of states but calls for avoiding armed conflicts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As always, Serbia supports territorial integrity of member countries of the United Nations. I hope this principle will be respected always," he told journalists on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, adding that "it is necessary to avoid war."

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.