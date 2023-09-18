Ukraine rejects accusations of helping plot potential coup in Georgia

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko denied reports that Kiev is involved in plotting a potential coup in Georgia.

"We have paid attention to the statements from representatives of the Georgian security agencies about the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of a rebellion in Georgia. This information has no basis in reality," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

The Security Service of Georgia reported the day before that a group of individuals operating in and outside the country was planning to organize an event in Georgia at the end of this year, which would be similar to the Euromaidan uprising in Ukraine. The agency said the conspirators include Giorgi Lortkipanidze, the deputy chief of Ukraine’s military counterintelligence who used to be Georgia’s deputy interior minister. They also include Mikhail Baturin, who used to work for former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, and Mamuka Mamulashvili, the head of the Georgian National Legion that is fighting in Ukraine.