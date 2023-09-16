Kiev to receive ATACMS missiles soon, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insists

ROME, September 16. /TASS/. Talks on delivering ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are underway and the Kiev regime will obtain these weapons soon, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko has asserted.

"We are discussing the issue of ATACMS supplies. Talks are underway and we will soon receive these weapons as well," he said in an interview with Corriere della sera. According to the Ukrainian diplomat, during his upcoming visit to the US, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will discuss "military aid and food security."

Earlier, the White House said that US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Zelensky in Washington on September 21. Additionally, it was reported that Zelensky intended to meet with the leaders of Democratic and Republican parties in Congress.

Previously, the Politico newspaper reported that the Kiev regime was pushing the US to greenlight the delivery of ATACMS by next week’s UN General Assembly attended by Biden and Zelensky. The newspaper’s source said that officials in Kiev were "expecting some good news on that front after the Ukrainian leader touches down in New York City.".