North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia’s Primorye region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in in Russia’s Primorye region, a TASS correspondent reported.

The North Korean leader's train arrived at the Artyom railway station, 45 kilometers from Vladivostok. Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, and the Governor of the Primorye region Oleg Kozhemyako met him at the platform. Schoolchildren from school No 7 in the settlement of Artemovsky greeted the North Korean leader with flowers. Mathematics teacher Evgenia Shelupaiko told reporters that these are the children and grandchildren of power engineers and employees of the Artemovsk Thermal Power Plant.

"Artyom is a major transport center of the Primorye region, both an airport and a railway station are located here," Alexey Starichkov, head of the Primorye region international cooperation agency, told reporters.

The leader of the DPRK came to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, at the Vostochny spaceport, they held negotiations both with the participation of delegations and one-on-one. On September 15, Kim Jong Un arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he visited the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yury Gagarin Aviation Plant as well as the site of the production center of the parent company of the civilian division of UAC Yakovlev.

Russia is the first state that Kim Jong-un has visited since the beginning of the pandemic, during which the country's borders were closed. Before this, the leader of the DPRK came to Russia in April 2019. Then, in particular, he and Putin held negotiations in Vladivostok, this was their first meeting.