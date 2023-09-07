German politician speaks out against supplying Kiev with depleted uranium shells

BERLIN, September 7. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine requires a compromise solution, not the delivery of more and more shells, a representative of the German Left Party, Sahra Wagenknecht, said.

"Instead of supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, we should finally start negotiating a compromise peace," the politician wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that it had approved another $175 million military aid package for Kiev, which for the first time included depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the new aid package includes artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and air defense systems. According to her, the Abrams tanks would arrive in Ukraine soon.