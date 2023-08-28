Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. Attempts to change the existing world order threaten to weaken the West and especially Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the annual conference of French ambassadors.

"The situation on the international arena is becoming more complicated, which is fraught with the risk of the West and, in particular, Europe, losing strength. We need to take a sober approach to this without yielding to excessive pessimism," he said. The world order, its principles and different forms of its organization, where the West occupied and occupies dominant positions are being revised.

According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged."

"Ever more countries feel that these organizations have no legitimacy to impose certain rules on them, that these rules were created in a world where these countries did not exist, and that they do not take into account geopolitical, demographic and military realities. This shows up in what we have seen in recent days with attempts to expand BRICS," he said. "This [BRICS expansion] shows a wish to establish an alternative order to replace what we call the world order, which today is seen as too Western," Macron said.

He said that in this situation it would be crucial to avoid fragmentation of the world and stick to unity.

The BRICS group includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The latest summit of the association was held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, the leaders of the member countries decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to become BRICS members starting from January 1, 2024.