Military operation in Ukraine

Zelensky hopes for more weapons supplies from West in September

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine-clearing equipment

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday that he hopes that Kiev’s Western allies will announce new packages of military assistance in September.

"We have already started preparing a productive September for Ukraine. Our international activity will be no less intensive than in these weeks. <…> New defense packages for Ukrainian warriors. Artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine clearance equipment. Each partner is aware of our needs. We are expecting decisions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars. However, Kiev keeps on asking for more weapons, long-range missiles and planes.

After the failure of Kiev’s widely advertised counteroffensive, the Ukrainian authorities blamed the failure on Western partner who, they think, were hesitating with weapons supplies for too long. According to Bloomberg analysts, Western partners are concerned over a possible protraction of combat operations because their capacities are running out and it is problematic to increased weapons production.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine as evidence of the West’s growing involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone
The President of Ukraine answered the question whether he allows the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation
Battlegroup Center repels 7 attacks of Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman area
According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants
Two Ukrainian Su-25 planes, 9 HIMARS rockets, 30 drones downed during past day
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near the village of Zalivnoye, Zaporozhye region
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat
"For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures," Maria Zabolotskaya stated
Diplomats from over 20 countries take part in Summer Diplomatic Games at Zavidovo
According to a TASS correspondent, diplomats from Armenia, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Cuba, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Ossetia and other states were among the participants in the competitions and guests of the event
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Russia says its forces successfully struck airfield in Kiev Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, all designated objects were hit
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 200 people, some Western artillery in Zaporozhye Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, units of the Russian group of troops successfully repelled five attacks by Ukrainian forces in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino and Uspenovka
US does not fear war ‘to last Ukrainian’ due to flood of procurement contracts — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman asserted that the "US, undoubtedly, will try to ignite conflicts in many other places"
Russia says Ukraine lost up to 130 people in south of Donetsk region over past day
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as D-20, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Ukrainian boxer Usyk retains three world titles for the second time
Usyk defended the titles of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and the International Boxing Federation for the second time
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Experience gained in 2008 conflict proves useful for Russia – Medvedev
According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Moscow then was able to see its weaknesses and rethink its military strategy
Russia says its forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kupyansk
The enemy in the area lost up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and wounded
Russia says its forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk region
The enemy lost up to 240 soldiers, said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of some new Su-35S fighter jets — minister
The statement said the Su-35S aircraft, which were produced by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant named after Yuri Gagarin of the United Aircraft Corporation (which is part of Rostec State Corporation), flew to their permanent air base
News Front reporter wounded in assassination attempt in Kherson Region – governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the war correspondent was wounded
New wave of mass anti-government protest rallies engulfs Israel
Mass protest rallies in Israel have been underway since the beginning of the year when the government presented a plan of a large-scale judicial reform
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area, killing up to 225 enemy troops
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two cars, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers
Russia says its forces destroyed up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen in Kherson Region
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, five vehicles, an M-777 artillery system manufactured by the United States and an enemy D-30 howitzer were also destroyed
Crashing drone damaged apartment building in Kursk - governor
Nothing was set alight and none of the residents were hurt
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Situation around South Ossetia was ‘trial balloon’ on isolating Russia, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed out that Moscow "dealt with it rather quickly"
Lavrov, Egypt’s top diplomat reaffirm determination to boost dialogue
Sergei Lavrov and Samekh Shukri exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Nigerien security forces eliminate dozens of militants
According to Nigerien Defense Ministry, over 200 motorcycles and five automobiles the terrorists had been using have been captured and destroyed
Russia says its forces hit Ukrainian radar, ammunition depot
As stated in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Russian aviation, missile troops and artillery inflicted defeat on manpower and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 144 districts in a day
Retired GRU Colonel Kvachkov sentenced to 13 years in jail
The second defendant in the case, Alexander Kiselyov, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Seven militants killed as a result of attacks by Syrian troops in Idlib
According to the Al Hadath TV channel, earlier the militants made an armed sortie on the front in the area of the town of Hazarin
Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of village in borderline Belgorod Region — governor
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that Ukraine’s armed forces dropped an explosive device from a drone when the man was at his garden plot mowing grass
BRICS to coordinate approaches with new members within UN, G20 – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, work will also be coordinated at other international platforms
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction in a day
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Russian tank destroyed Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle near Kupyansk - ministry
The tank crews have a widespread practice of firing from sheltered firing positions and successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russia’s economic vector shifting from West to East — finance minister
Anton Siluanov stressed that Russia is successfully resolving the tasks of commodity exchanges and payments with the BRICS countries
Hainan's foreign trade volume up 21.7% in January-July
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the figure reached $18.7 billion
Expanded BRICS to consolidate its positions in G20 – Lavrov
As the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, "formally, the division of the G20 into the G-7+ and BRICS+ is acquiring practical features"
Rebels in Niger say only French ambassador should leave their country
According to the aide, it was only French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, who was ordered to leave the country within the 48-hour time period
Russian forces put end to activities of Ukrainian sabotage group in DPR
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group was in the area of ​​the settlement of Urozhaynoye
Conflict in Ukraine reveals EU leaders’ subordination to Washington — ex-Italian PM Conte
"The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the logic of escalation, did not lead to a military defeat for Russia," Giuseppe Conte said
Lavrov says BRICS leaders deal with real issues, unlike their Western counterparts
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24
Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine
Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone
Air defense systems wipe out Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk Region
According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the drone attack did not cause any injuries or damage
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Fallen drone found in field in Orel Region
Governor Andrei Klychkov noted that there is no danger to the inhabitants of the region
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 71 times in 24 hours, six people wounded
In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 241 rounds of various ordnance
Kiev will try to mobilize over 300,000 Ukrainians before spring, says politician
On August 23, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the military had asked him to step up mobilization measures
Read more
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that Europe and Russia suffered losses from Washington's actions
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military-technical center, clarified that Ukrainian military personnel are using Joint Direct Attack Munition type bombs, including in the area of ​​the village of Vasilyevka
Read more
The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit added that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Kyrgyz, Tajik military arrived in Belarus to take part in Combat Brotherhood drills
The maneuvers will take place from 1 to 6 September
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Russia says its forces repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Kupyansk
The enemy had lost up to three platoons, two tanks, one mortar unit and two Kozak armored vehicles over the past day
Haikou resumes passenger flights to Seoul
South Korea's T'way Air operates flights twice a week
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Medvedev views Ukrainian conflict as issue of global scale
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that in this situation "the United States is earning, Europe is losing, the whole world is in suspense"
Rebels in Niger give German ambassador two days to leave country — agency
According to the statement, the German ambassador refused to come to the ministry after he had been officially invited and because of "the German government’s policy that contradicts the country’s interests," the authorities on Niger "decided to withdraw the previously approved candidacy of Olivier Schnakenberg and ordered him to leave the territory of Niger within the 48-hour period"
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Russian Su-30 prevents border violation by US Reaper drone over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center of Russia reported that when the Su-30 approached, the UAV turned in the opposite direction from the state border of Russia
Hainan’s Sanya expanding plantations of new mango-flavored variety of pineapple
Due to its relatively modest scale, this agricultural product is still rarely found on the local market
Air raid alert canceled throughout Ukraine
Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev and Cherkasy regions
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian servicemen repelled five attacks by assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa re-elected for second term — Reuters
According to the commission, Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes as a result of the vote count, while his main rival Nelson Chamisa - 44%
Plane heading from Moscow sends distress signal, lands safely
The Airbus A321 airliner had sent a distress signal 90 minutes after takeoff
Air raid alert issued in most of Ukraine, including Kiev
Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone
Ukrainian army loses 86 troops, 6 artillery guns in Zaporozhye area overnight
According to Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation remains tense
Biden's speculations about crash of Prigozhin's plane unacceptable — Russian MFA
It is noted that the US president's speculations about what is happening in Russia are a reflection of blatant disregard for diplomatic methods
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Yandex co-founder Volozh asks EU to remove sanctions against him
EU officials are expected to review the appeal next month, according to the Financial Times
Niger’s authorities dropped idea of expelling more ambassador at last minute – radio
According to radio station RFI, high-ranking military officials recognized the need to "distance themselves from France", but urged not to limit relations with other Western countries
Russian air defense systems destroy Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Kursk regions
"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in flight by air defense forces over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
BRICS doesn’t want to infringe on anyone’s interests but wants to develop its projects
As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, it is only necessary that the association not be hindered from implementing mutually beneficial projects
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike
It is also reported that Russian military struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day
Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya also published a video showing damaged equipment and "corpses of Ukrainian attack aircraft"
Plans to send warplanes to Kiev increasing West’s involvement in conflict – Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, this is evidenced by the plans of European states to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighters and Mi-24V helicopters
Biden became Ukraine’s hostage, Russian Security Council deputy chairman says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Western political consultants, media outlets and even US President’s allies in the Democratic Party realize this
Prigozhin identified as one of victims of recent plane crash north of Moscow - authorities
The identities of all 10 victims have been established
US to tighten screws on BRICS states to keep status quo — senior Russian diplomat
Washington "is clinging to the world of the past seeking to shackle the states which yield, one way or another, to its pressure in the zone of its influence," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Pro-US coalition’s aircraft, UAVs breach airspace of Syria 17 times near Al-Tanf
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, on the part of the coalition 11 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019
Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat
It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on, Vasily Nebenzya said
Special op participants see Ukrainian conflict as existential for Russia — Medvedev
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, on the assignment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is paying close attention to the staffing of Russia’s Armed Forces
Losses of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade amount to 75-80% — Chechen leader
"This situation is making many of them pause and think and make the only right choice to lay their arms down," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said
