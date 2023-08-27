Zelensky hopes for more weapons supplies from West in September

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Sunday that he hopes that Kiev’s Western allies will announce new packages of military assistance in September.

"We have already started preparing a productive September for Ukraine. Our international activity will be no less intensive than in these weeks. <…> New defense packages for Ukrainian warriors. Artillery, armored vehicles, air defense and missiles, as well as mine clearance equipment. Each partner is aware of our needs. We are expecting decisions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

After the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars. However, Kiev keeps on asking for more weapons, long-range missiles and planes.

After the failure of Kiev’s widely advertised counteroffensive, the Ukrainian authorities blamed the failure on Western partner who, they think, were hesitating with weapons supplies for too long. According to Bloomberg analysts, Western partners are concerned over a possible protraction of combat operations because their capacities are running out and it is problematic to increased weapons production.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine as evidence of the West’s growing involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.